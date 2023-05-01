Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .245.
- In 60.7% of his 28 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in six games this season (21.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- In 12 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
