Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .245.
  • In 60.7% of his 28 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Torres has had an RBI in six games this season (21.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
  • In 12 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
