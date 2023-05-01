The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (29.4%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
