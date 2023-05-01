Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (29.4%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
