Mika Zibanejad will be on the ice Monday when his New York Rangers face the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Zibanejad? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Zibanejad has a plus-minus of +25, while averaging 19:58 on the ice per game.

In Zibanejad's 82 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 59 of 82 games this year, Zibanejad has registered a point, and 27 of those games included multiple points.

In 43 of 82 games this year, Zibanejad has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Zibanejad goes over his points over/under is 64.9%, based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 14 91 Points 12 39 Goals 4 52 Assists 8

