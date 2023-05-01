Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .172 with a double and three walks.

Peraza has a hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Peraza has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings