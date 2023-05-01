Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .172 with a double and three walks.
  • Peraza has a hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Peraza has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
