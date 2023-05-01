Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .172 with a double and three walks.
- Peraza has a hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Peraza has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to his opponents.
