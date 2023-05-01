The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .200 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

