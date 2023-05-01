Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .200 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.