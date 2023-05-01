Patrick Kane will be on the ice Monday when his New York Rangers play the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Rangers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Patrick Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kane Season Stats Insights

  • In 73 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -22, while averaging 19:18 on the ice per game.
  • In Kane's 73 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • In 43 of 73 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.
  • In 34 of 73 games this season, Kane has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.2% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Kane Stats vs. the Devils

  • The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
73 Games 10
58 Points 12
21 Goals 4
37 Assists 8

