Patrick Kane Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Patrick Kane will be on the ice Monday when his New York Rangers play the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Rangers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Patrick Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Kane Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -22, while averaging 19:18 on the ice per game.
- In Kane's 73 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 43 of 73 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.
- In 34 of 73 games this season, Kane has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
- Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.2% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.
Kane Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|73
|Games
|10
|58
|Points
|12
|21
|Goals
|4
|37
|Assists
|8
