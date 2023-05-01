Patrick Kane will be on the ice Monday when his New York Rangers play the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Rangers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Patrick Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -22, while averaging 19:18 on the ice per game.

In Kane's 73 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 43 of 73 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

In 34 of 73 games this season, Kane has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kane Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 73 Games 10 58 Points 12 21 Goals 4 37 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.