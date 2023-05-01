A decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The series is knotted up 3-3.

The Devils-Rangers matchup can be seen on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/29/2023 Rangers Devils 5-2 NYR 4/27/2023 Devils Rangers 4-0 NJ 4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers allow 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

With 273 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players