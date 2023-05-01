How to Watch the Rangers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The series is knotted up 3-3.
The Devils-Rangers matchup can be seen on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG, so tune in to take in the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|5-2 NYR
|4/27/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-0 NJ
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|3-1 NJ
|4/22/2023
|Rangers
|Devils
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
|4/20/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers allow 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- With 273 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
