A decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The series is knotted up 3-3.

The Devils-Rangers matchup can be seen on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/29/2023 Rangers Devils 5-2 NYR
4/27/2023 Devils Rangers 4-0 NJ
4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ
4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ
4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers allow 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • With 273 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5%
Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1%
Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Devils have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

