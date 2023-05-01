The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers for Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Monday, May 1, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The teams are tied up 3-3 in the series. The Devils are favored, with -120 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Rangers, who have +100 moneyline odds.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-120) Rangers (+100) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 13, or 52.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season New York has won 11 of its 21 games, or 52.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 7.5 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Rangers have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Rangers have given up 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their sixth-best goal differential is +57.

