Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers for Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Monday, May 1, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The teams are tied up 3-3 in the series. The Devils are favored, with -120 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Rangers, who have +100 moneyline odds.
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-120)
|Rangers (+100)
|-
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 13, or 52.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season New York has won 11 of its 21 games, or 52.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|273 (12th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (4th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (13th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 7.5 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Rangers have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Rangers have given up 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their sixth-best goal differential is +57.
