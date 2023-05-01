Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Devils NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 on May 1, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jack Hughes, Artemi Panarin and others are available when the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers at Prudential Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Panarin has scored 29 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 63 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 92 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 14.2%.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 39 goals and 52 assists.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Devils
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
New York's Adam Fox is among the top offensive players on the team with 71 total points (12 goals and 59 assists).
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 29
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Devils
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Apr. 20
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Hughes has been a top contributor on New Jersey this season, with 99 points in 78 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|6
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 49 assists to total 80 points (one per game).
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Rangers
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
