Vincent Trocheck will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils face off on Monday at Prudential Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Trocheck's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 19:18 on the ice per game.

Trocheck has scored a goal in a game 21 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Trocheck has a point in 41 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

Trocheck has an assist in 33 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Trocheck hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Trocheck has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 14 62 Points 6 22 Goals 3 40 Assists 3

