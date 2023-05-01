Monday's game between the New York Yankees (15-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-15) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM on May 1.

The Yankees will give the nod to Domingo German (2-2) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (1-2).

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 13-6, a 68.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 116 (four per game).

The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Yankees Schedule