The New York Yankees (16-15) are among the top half of teams in Major League Baseball, with current odds of +1200 to win the World Series (No. 8 in MLB). To win the AL East, the Yankees' odds are +425 (third in the division).

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +1200 8th (+1200, bet $100 to win $1200) To Win the AL East +425 - (+425, bet $100 to win $425)

Think the Yankees can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Standings Information

The Yankees are 1.0 game back in the Wild Card standings, and 8.5 games out of first in the AL East.

Team Games Back 1 Tampa Bay Rays - 2 Baltimore Orioles 3.5 3 Toronto Blue Jays 6 4 Boston Red Sox 7.5 5 New York Yankees 8.5

Yankees Team Stats

The Yankees pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.63 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees are 7-3 this season in games when they hit two or more homers.

New York ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .379.

The Yankees have a 10-8 record in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

New York has gone 15-4 when it gives up three or fewer earned runs in a game this season.

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees Next Game Information

Yankees Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Aaron Judge +1200 - - .261/.358/.511 6 HR 14 RBI Giancarlo Stanton +12500 - - .269/.296/.558 4 HR 11 RBI Gerrit Cole +12500 +300 - 5-0 1.35 ERA 10.0 K/9 Anthony Rizzo +15000 - - .282/.370/.464 5 HR 14 RBI Gleyber Torres +20000 - - .245/.350/.422 4 HR 10 RBI DJ LeMahieu +25000 - - .260/.327/.438 3 HR 13 RBI Harrison Bader +30000 - - .250/.250/.250 0 HR 0 RBI Nestor Cortes Jr. - +8000 - 3-2 4.91 ERA 9.5 K/9 Oswald Peraza - - +5000 .188/.316/.219 0 HR 3 RBI Anthony Volpe - - +450 .230/.336/.370 3 HR 9 RBI Jhony Brito - - +10000 2-3 5.56 ERA 6.7 K/9

Load up on officially licensed Yankees gear at Fanatics!

Yankees' Top Players

Gleyber Torres, the team's best hitter this year, is batting .245 with a .350 OBP, four home runs, 16 runs scored, and 10 RBI, also including five stolen bases.

So far this season, Anthony Rizzo has produced a .834 OPS, hitting .282/.370/.464 with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI.

At the plate, Anthony Volpe has been one of the team's better hitters, registering a .230/.336/.370 slash line with three doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and nine RBI.

DJ LeMahieu owns a .765 OPS this season, as he has hit .260/.327/.438 with six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.