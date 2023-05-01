Gleyber Torres and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have put together a 15-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.2% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, New York has a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 57.4%.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 6-7 10-4 5-10 12-10 3-4

