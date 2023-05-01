The New York Yankees (15-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-15) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 1 at Yankee Stadium, with Domingo German starting for the Yankees and Cal Quantrill toeing the rubber for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (2-2, 5.54 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 13-6 (winning 68.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

New York has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+280) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +325 - 3rd

