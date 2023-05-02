After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is batting .156 with four walks.
  • Hicks has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this season (27.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bibee (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
