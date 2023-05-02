After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks is batting .156 with four walks.

Hicks has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this season (27.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.

Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings