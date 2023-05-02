Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.828) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this year (nine of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%).

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 14 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings