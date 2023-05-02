DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .261 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Bibee (1-0) starts for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
