Harrison Bader plays for the first time this season when the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Bader reached base via a hit in 60 of 95 games last season (63.2%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (19 of them).

He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 95 opportunities, 10.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his games last year (25 of 95), with two or more RBIs in nine of those games (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 35 of 95 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .229 AVG .270 .277 OBP .310 .340 SLG .372 11 XBH 7 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 25/7 K/BB 37/8 6 SB 11 Home Away 49 GP 46 31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%) 19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%) 4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

