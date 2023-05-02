Jalen Brunson be on the court for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-101 loss to the Heat (his last game) Brunson put up 25 points and seven assists.

Below we will look at Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24 25.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.7 PRA 34.5 33.7 35.5 PR 28.5 27.5 29.8 3PM 2.5 2 2



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

He's knocked down two threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 40 25 5 7 0 0 1 3/29/2023 30 12 2 3 1 0 0 3/22/2023 37 25 6 6 2 0 1 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

