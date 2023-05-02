After hitting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .242.
  • Trevino has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (16.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
