Josh Hart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 2
Josh Hart will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Hart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|9.8
|9.4
|Rebounds
|8.5
|7.8
|8.2
|Assists
|3.5
|3.8
|2.7
|PRA
|23.5
|21.4
|20.3
|PR
|20.5
|17.6
|17.6
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|0.6
Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat
- Hart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Josh Hart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/30/2023
|43
|10
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3/29/2023
|29
|13
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3/22/2023
|30
|12
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3/3/2023
|33
|5
|7
|3
|0
|1
|2
|11/7/2022
|37
|12
|9
|8
|1
|0
|2
|10/26/2022
|31
|10
|6
|6
|1
|1
|3
