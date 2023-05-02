The New York Knicks are 6-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)

Heat (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York (6-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (42.9%) than Miami (3-5) does as a 6+-point underdog (37.5%).

New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

So far this season, New York is scoring 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Knicks are putting up only 22.9 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Knicks are sinking 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in league). They have a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from downtown.

This season, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40% threes (30.1% of the team's baskets).

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

