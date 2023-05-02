Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 6-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (208)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- New York (6-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (42.9%) than Miami (3-5) does as a 6+-point underdog (37.5%).
- New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- So far this season, New York is scoring 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Knicks are putting up only 22.9 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Knicks are sinking 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in league). They have a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from downtown.
- This season, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40% threes (30.1% of the team's baskets).
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
