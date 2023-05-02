The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (206.5)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (14.3%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, New York is posting 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is ceding 113.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (12th-ranked).

The Knicks haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per contest.

The Knicks are making 12.6 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

New York has taken 60% two-pointers and 40% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.9% are two-pointers and 30.1% are threes.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

