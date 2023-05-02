Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (207.5)
- The Knicks have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, putting up an ATS record of 45-35-2, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, New York does it better (53.7% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better mark than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- With 116 points per game on offense, New York is 11th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
- When it comes to assists, the Knicks are putting up just 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).
- The Knicks are 11th in the NBA with 12.6 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets) and 40% from beyond the arc (30.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
