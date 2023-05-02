The Miami Heat are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 10)

Heat (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (207.5)



The Knicks have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, putting up an ATS record of 45-35-2, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, New York does it better (53.7% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better mark than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

With 116 points per game on offense, New York is 11th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

When it comes to assists, the Knicks are putting up just 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).

The Knicks are 11th in the NBA with 12.6 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets) and 40% from beyond the arc (30.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

