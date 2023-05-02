The Miami Heat are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Heat (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Over (207.5)
  • The Knicks have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, putting up an ATS record of 45-35-2, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
  • When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, New York does it better (53.7% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better mark than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Performance Insights

  • With 116 points per game on offense, New York is 11th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • When it comes to assists, the Knicks are putting up just 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).
  • The Knicks are 11th in the NBA with 12.6 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
  • When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets) and 40% from beyond the arc (30.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

  • Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
  • This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
  • In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.