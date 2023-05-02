The Miami Heat are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)

Heat (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York (6-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (42.9%) than Miami (3-5) does as a 6+-point underdog (37.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York does it better (53.7% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

So far this season, New York is averaging 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, the Knicks are putting up just 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).

With 12.6 threes per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.

New York has taken 60% two-pointers and 40% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 69.9% are two-pointers and 30.1% are three-pointers.

