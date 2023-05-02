In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-8.5) 207 -380 +310 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-8.5) 206.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-8.5) 206.5 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-6.5) 206.5 -270 +225 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These teams average 225.5 points per game between them, 18.5 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 points per game combined, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jalen Brunson 24.5 -120 24.0
RJ Barrett 21.5 -105 19.6
Julius Randle 19.5 -125 25.1
Immanuel Quickley 14.5 -125 14.9
Obi Toppin 12.5 -110 7.4

