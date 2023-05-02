In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams average 225.5 points per game between them, 18.5 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 points per game combined, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 24.5 -120 24.0 RJ Barrett 21.5 -105 19.6 Julius Randle 19.5 -125 25.1 Immanuel Quickley 14.5 -125 14.9 Obi Toppin 12.5 -110 7.4

