Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will be eyeing a win against Miami Heat.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-8.5)
|207
|-380
|+310
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-8.5)
|206.5
|-400
|+300
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-8.5)
|206.5
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Knicks (-6.5)
|206.5
|-270
|+225
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams average 225.5 points per game between them, 18.5 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 points per game combined, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jalen Brunson
|24.5
|-120
|24.0
|RJ Barrett
|21.5
|-105
|19.6
|Julius Randle
|19.5
|-125
|25.1
|Immanuel Quickley
|14.5
|-125
|14.9
|Obi Toppin
|12.5
|-110
|7.4
