The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

These two teams average 225.5 points per game between them, 18 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than this matchup's total.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 24.5 -120 24.0 RJ Barrett 21.5 -105 19.6 Julius Randle 19.5 -125 25.1 Immanuel Quickley 14.5 -125 14.9 Obi Toppin 12.5 -110 7.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Mitchell Robinson or another Knicks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.