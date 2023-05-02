The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat square off in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Knicks record 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 117.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, New York is giving up 113 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 113.2.

The Knicks are making 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also allow more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

Miami is giving up more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).

This year the Heat are averaging more assists at home (23.9 per game) than on the road (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Brunson Questionable Ankle Julius Randle Questionable Ankle Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

