How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will meet the Miami Heat.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- In games New York shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.
- The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Knicks record 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When New York puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are averaging 117.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (114.8).
- Defensively New York has played better at home this year, ceding 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 on the road.
- In home games, the Knicks are making 0.7 fewer treys per game (12.3) than on the road (13). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).
- At home Miami is conceding 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is on the road (109.3).
- At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Brunson
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Julius Randle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.