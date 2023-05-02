In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will meet the Miami Heat.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

In games New York shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Knicks record 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When New York puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are averaging 117.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (114.8).

Defensively New York has played better at home this year, ceding 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 on the road.

In home games, the Knicks are making 0.7 fewer treys per game (12.3) than on the road (13). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

At home Miami is conceding 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is on the road (109.3).

At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Brunson Questionable Ankle Julius Randle Questionable Ankle Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

Heat Injuries