In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat square off.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games New York shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When New York puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (113.1).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are posting 117.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.

Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, giving up 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 when playing on the road.

The Knicks are averaging 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% away from home.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are putting up more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also allowing more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

Miami is giving up more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Brunson Questionable Ankle Julius Randle Questionable Ankle Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

