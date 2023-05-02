The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game in road games.

Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, ceding 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 away from home.

The Knicks are averaging 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging in away games (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% in away games.

Knicks Injuries