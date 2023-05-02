How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Knicks have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game in road games.
- Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, ceding 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 away from home.
- The Knicks are averaging 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging in away games (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% in away games.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Brunson
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Julius Randle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.