The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
  • New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Knicks have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game in road games.
  • Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, ceding 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 away from home.
  • The Knicks are averaging 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging in away games (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% in away games.

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jalen Brunson Questionable Ankle
Julius Randle Questionable Ankle
Isaiah Roby Out Ankle
Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

