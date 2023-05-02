Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat meet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-125) 7.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+100)

The 19.5 points prop bet set for Randle on Tuesday is 5.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.1).

Randle has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 3.5 (-154) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+125)

Tuesday's points prop for Jalen Brunson is 24.5. That is 0.5 more than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).

He two made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Immanuel Quickley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-125) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (-139) 2.5 (+120)

Tuesday's over/under for Immanuel Quickley is 14.5 points, 0.4 fewer than his season average.

Quickley has collected 4.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Quickley averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Quickley has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-115) 8.5 (-105) 3.5 (-118)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 1.9 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 6.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (+100)

The 29.5 point total set for Jimmy Butler on Tuesday is 6.6 more than his scoring average on the season (22.9).

Butler has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

Butler has hit 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

