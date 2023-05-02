The New York Knicks are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -8.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.

New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its matchups this year, 22.6 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, New York has won four of its six games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 12.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Three of Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.

At home, New York has a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (27-14-0).

The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 2-6 44-38 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

