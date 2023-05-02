The New York Knicks are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -8.5 206.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.
  • New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its matchups this year, 22.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
  • New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, New York has won four of its six games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 12.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Three of Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • At home, New York has a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 outings.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
  • The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 2-6 44-38
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.