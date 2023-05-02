Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-8.5
|206.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.
- New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its matchups this year, 22.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
- New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, New York has won four of its six games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 12.8 more points than this game's total.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- Three of Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- At home, New York has a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (27-14-0).
- The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
- The Heat put up only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|2-6
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
