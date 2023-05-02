The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.

New York's outings this year have an average point total of 229.1, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks have a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, New York has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over three times.

New York owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-22-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 5-7 44-38 Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

