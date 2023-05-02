Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|206.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.
- New York's outings this year have an average point total of 229.1, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks have a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.
- This season, New York has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over three times.
- New York owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-22-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).
- The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|5-7
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|3-3
|41-41
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
