Check out the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently has four players listed, as the Knicks ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 2 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Heat defeated the Knicks 108-101 on Sunday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 25 points led the Heat to the win. RJ Barrett had 26 points for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Ankle 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks record 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

New York has a 35-19 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been racking up 109.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Heat are scoring 120.6 points per contest, 11.1 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6 208

