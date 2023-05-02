The New York Knicks (47-35) are monitoring four players on the injury report ahead of Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The teams square off once again after the Heat defeated the Knicks 108-101 on Sunday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-high 25 points. RJ Barrett scored 26 points in the Knicks' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Ankle 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

The Knicks have been putting up 109.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the league), while giving up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

In their past 10 games, the Heat are posting 120.6 points per game, 11.1 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6 208

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.