Find the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently includes four players listed, as the Knicks ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

On Sunday when these squads last met, the Heat took down the Knicks 108-101. Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the victory for the Heat, while RJ Barrett scored 26 points in the loss for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Ankle 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been putting up 109.6 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (113.1).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are tallying 120.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 207

