The New York Knicks (47-35) have four players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 2 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

On Sunday when these two teams last played, the Heat bested the Knicks 108-101. Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the win for the Heat, while RJ Barrett notched 26 points in the loss for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Ankle 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Out Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

The Knicks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 109.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.4 points fewer than the 116 they've scored this season.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

The Heat are posting 120.6 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 11.1 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -10 207.5

