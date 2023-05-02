The New York Knicks (47-35) have four players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat defeated the Knicks 108-101 on Sunday. Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the win for the Heat, while RJ Barrett put up 26 points in the loss for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Ankle 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Ankle), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks record 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 109.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.4 points fewer than the 116 they've scored this year.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6 208

