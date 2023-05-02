The New York Knicks (47-35) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Julius Randle of the Knicks is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Watch Randle, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks' Last Game

The Heat beat the Knicks, 108-101, on Sunday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 25 points for the Heat, and chipped in 11 rebounds and four assists. RJ Barrett had 26 points, plus nine rebounds and seven assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 26 9 7 1 0 1 Jalen Brunson 25 5 7 1 0 0 Obi Toppin 18 8 0 1 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 11 4 2 0 0 Gabe Vincent 20 2 5 1 0 5 Kyle Lowry 18 5 6 1 4 3

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces the Knicks with 25.1 points per contest and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also posting 4.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson posts a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Barrett posts 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.4 5.2 4.2 1.5 0.2 1.3 Mitchell Robinson NY 7.8 11 1.2 1.1 2.8 0 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 6.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 0 Jalen Brunson NY 17.2 2.9 3.9 1.5 0.1 1 Gabe Vincent MIA 12 1.5 4.3 0.7 0 2.6 Immanuel Quickley NY 16.9 3.7 3.1 1.1 0 2.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.