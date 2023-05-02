Top Knicks vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
The New York Knicks (47-35) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Julius Randle of the Knicks is a player to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
The Heat beat the Knicks, 108-101, on Sunday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 25 points for the Heat, and chipped in 11 rebounds and four assists. RJ Barrett had 26 points, plus nine rebounds and seven assists, for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|RJ Barrett
|26
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Jalen Brunson
|25
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Obi Toppin
|18
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Gabe Vincent
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|Kyle Lowry
|18
|5
|6
|1
|4
|3
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle paces the Knicks with 25.1 points per contest and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also posting 4.1 assists.
- Jalen Brunson posts a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Barrett posts 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.
- Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|26.4
|5.2
|4.2
|1.5
|0.2
|1.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|NY
|7.8
|11
|1.2
|1.1
|2.8
|0
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|13.9
|6.6
|3.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|17.2
|2.9
|3.9
|1.5
|0.1
|1
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|12
|1.5
|4.3
|0.7
|0
|2.6
|Immanuel Quickley
|NY
|16.9
|3.7
|3.1
|1.1
|0
|2.6
