Julius Randle and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were defeated by the Heat on Sunday, 108-101. RJ Barrett scored 26 in a losing effort, while Butler paced the winning team with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 26 9 7 1 0 1 Jalen Brunson 25 5 7 1 0 0 Obi Toppin 18 8 0 1 0 4

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 11 4 2 0 0 Gabe Vincent 20 2 5 1 0 5 Kyle Lowry 18 5 6 1 4 3

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle leads his team in both points (25.1) and rebounds (10) per game, and also puts up 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson posts a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Josh Hart is putting up 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.4 5.2 4.2 1.5 0.2 1.3 Mitchell Robinson NY 7.8 11 1.2 1.1 2.8 0 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 6.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 0 Jalen Brunson NY 17.2 2.9 3.9 1.5 0.1 1 Gabe Vincent MIA 12 1.5 4.3 0.7 0 2.6 Immanuel Quickley NY 16.9 3.7 3.1 1.1 0 2.6

