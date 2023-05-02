Jalen Brunson is a player to watch when the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat beat the Knicks 108-101, led by Jimmy Butler with 25 points (plus four assists and 11 rebounds). RJ Barrett was the high scorer for the losing squad with 26 points while adding seven assists and nine rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 26 9 7 1 0 1 Jalen Brunson 25 5 7 1 0 0 Obi Toppin 18 8 0 1 0 4

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 11 4 2 0 0 Gabe Vincent 20 2 5 1 0 5 Kyle Lowry 18 5 6 1 4 3

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is tops on his team in both points (25.1) and rebounds (10) per contest, and also posts 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson is tops on the Knicks at 6.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 24 points.

Immanuel Quickley averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.4 5.2 4.2 1.5 0.2 1.3 Mitchell Robinson NY 7.8 11 1.2 1.1 2.8 0 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 6.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 0 Jalen Brunson NY 17.2 2.9 3.9 1.5 0.1 1 Gabe Vincent MIA 12 1.5 4.3 0.7 0 2.6 Immanuel Quickley NY 16.9 3.7 3.1 1.1 0 2.6

