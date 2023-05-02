The New York Knicks (47-35) square off against the Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Julius Randle of the Knicks is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Heat defeated the Knicks, 108-101, on Sunday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 25 points for the Heat, and chipped in 11 rebounds and four assists. RJ Barrett had 26 points, plus nine rebounds and seven assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 26 9 7 1 0 1 Jalen Brunson 25 5 7 1 0 0 Obi Toppin 18 8 0 1 0 4

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces the Knicks with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also posting 4.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson is tops on his squad in assists per contest (6.2), and also posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Barrett puts up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 31% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart posts 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mitchell Robinson 7.8 11 1.2 1.1 2.8 0 Jalen Brunson 17.2 2.9 3.9 1.5 0.1 1 Immanuel Quickley 16.9 3.7 3.1 1.1 0 2.6 RJ Barrett 15.9 3.9 3 0.9 0.2 0.8 Obi Toppin 15.6 4 2.1 1.3 0.3 2.4

