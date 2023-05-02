Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers playing at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2 ET, airing on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers have +145 odds on the moneyline against the favored Maple Leafs (-170).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Panthers (+145)
|-
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs are 41-28 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Toronto is 27-15 (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 63.0%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 11 (47.8%).
- Florida is 5-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.
- The Maple Leafs have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league play this season, 220 (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- During the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
