Mitchell Robinson and the rest of the New York Knicks take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson, in his most recent game (April 30 loss against the Heat) posted seven points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Robinson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 8.8 Rebounds 10.5 9.4 12.4 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA 18.5 17.7 22.5 PR 17.5 16.8 21.2



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Heat

Robinson has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 3.8% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 34 7 14 0 0 2 0 3/29/2023 19 2 6 1 0 1 0 3/22/2023 25 10 8 1 0 3 0 3/3/2023 33 2 5 0 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.