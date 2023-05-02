RJ Barrett will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-101 loss to the Heat (his most recent action) Barrett put up 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.6 18.5 Rebounds 5.5 5 5.1 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.1 PRA 30.5 27.4 26.7 PR 26.5 24.6 23.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

This season, RJ Barrett has made seven field goals per game, which accounts for 14.8% of his team's total makes.

Barrett is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Barrett's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 40 26 9 7 1 0 1 3/29/2023 34 12 5 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

