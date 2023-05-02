After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .220 with a double and two walks.
  • Calhoun has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Calhoun has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
