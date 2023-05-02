The New York Yankees versus Cleveland Guardians game on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Gleyber Torres and Jose Ramirez.

The Guardians have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-175). The total is 7 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 7 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (15-9).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, New York has gone 4-1 (80%).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-19-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-8 6-7 10-4 5-11 12-11 3-4

