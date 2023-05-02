How to Watch the Yankees vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tanner Bibee will be starting for the Cleveland Guardians when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball with 35 total home runs.
- New York's .375 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Yankees' .225 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- New York is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (118 total).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .297 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- New York's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.167).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Cole is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.7 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Cal Quantrill
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Josh Fleming
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|JP Sears
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.