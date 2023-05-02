Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (15-15) on Tuesday, May 2 versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-15), who will counter with Tanner Bibee. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +135 moneyline odds to win. A 7-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 15 (62.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +350 - 3rd

